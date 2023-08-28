On Monday, Mookie Betts (.950 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 152 hits, batting .315 this season with 72 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Betts enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .609 with one homer.

In 78.9% of his 123 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 24.4% of his games in 2023 (30 of 123), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 55 games this season (44.7%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (19.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 76 of 123 games this year, and more than once 28 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .339 AVG .293 .429 OBP .389 .683 SLG .547 37 XBH 35 20 HR 15 43 RBI 50 45/33 K/BB 43/40 3 SB 7

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings