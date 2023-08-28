The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.290 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 16 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .224.
  • Rojas is batting .375 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 98 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.3% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 3.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 98), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (18.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 30 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 48
.222 AVG .226
.282 OBP .278
.340 SLG .271
12 XBH 7
3 HR 0
17 RBI 6
20/12 K/BB 20/11
4 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen (14-5 with a 3.11 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 28th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks seventh, 1.060 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
