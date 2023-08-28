Miguel Rojas vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.290 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 16 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .224.
- Rojas is batting .375 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 98 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 3.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 98), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (18.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 30 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.222
|AVG
|.226
|.282
|OBP
|.278
|.340
|SLG
|.271
|12
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|20/12
|K/BB
|20/11
|4
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (14-5 with a 3.11 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 28th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks seventh, 1.060 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.