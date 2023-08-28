The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.290 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 16 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .224.

Rojas is batting .375 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 98 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 3.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 98), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (18.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 30 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .222 AVG .226 .282 OBP .278 .340 SLG .271 12 XBH 7 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 20/12 K/BB 20/11 4 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings