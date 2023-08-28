Max Muncy vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Max Muncy (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .200 with 13 doubles, 30 home runs and 70 walks.
- He ranks 136th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Muncy is batting .304 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this year (54 of 107), with at least two hits 18 times (16.8%).
- In 23.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46 games this year (43.0%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (19.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 55 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|56
|.208
|AVG
|.193
|.362
|OBP
|.302
|.486
|SLG
|.465
|18
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|15
|32
|RBI
|51
|53/39
|K/BB
|68/31
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (14-5) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 14-5 with a 3.11 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.11), seventh in WHIP (1.060), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
