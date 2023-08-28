On Monday, Max Muncy (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .200 with 13 doubles, 30 home runs and 70 walks.

He ranks 136th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Muncy is batting .304 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this year (54 of 107), with at least two hits 18 times (16.8%).

In 23.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 46 games this year (43.0%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (19.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 55 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .208 AVG .193 .362 OBP .302 .486 SLG .465 18 XBH 25 15 HR 15 32 RBI 51 53/39 K/BB 68/31 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings