Jason Heyward vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jason Heyward (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Heyward has gotten at least one hit in 43.8% of his games this year (42 of 96), with multiple hits 17 times (17.7%).
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19.8% of his games this year, Heyward has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 96 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.248
|AVG
|.248
|.336
|OBP
|.336
|.496
|SLG
|.403
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|27/15
|K/BB
|26/16
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gallen (14-5 with a 3.11 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 28th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.11), seventh in WHIP (1.060), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.