On Monday, Jason Heyward (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Heyward has gotten at least one hit in 43.8% of his games this year (42 of 96), with multiple hits 17 times (17.7%).

In 11.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 19.8% of his games this year, Heyward has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 of 96 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .248 AVG .248 .336 OBP .336 .496 SLG .403 15 XBH 12 7 HR 4 16 RBI 13 27/15 K/BB 26/16 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings