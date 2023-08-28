James Outman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, August 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .250.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 78th in slugging.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 64 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has an RBI in 32 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this year (50 of 119), with two or more runs 15 times (12.6%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.256
|AVG
|.245
|.362
|OBP
|.349
|.415
|SLG
|.441
|14
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|27
|68/24
|K/BB
|77/29
|10
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (14-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 168 2/3 innings pitched, with 179 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks seventh, 1.060 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
