James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, August 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .250.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 78th in slugging.

Outman has picked up a hit in 64 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has an RBI in 32 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this year (50 of 119), with two or more runs 15 times (12.6%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .256 AVG .245 .362 OBP .349 .415 SLG .441 14 XBH 19 6 HR 10 29 RBI 27 68/24 K/BB 77/29 10 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings