Freddie Freeman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .395 with six doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.420), slugging percentage (.587) and OPS (1.007) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 76.7% of his 129 games this season, with multiple hits in 41.9% of those games.
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has an RBI in 54 of 129 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 60.5% of his games this season (78 of 129), he has scored, and in 27 of those games (20.9%) he has scored more than once.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|65
|.325
|AVG
|.364
|.392
|OBP
|.447
|.540
|SLG
|.632
|34
|XBH
|42
|10
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|50
|49/27
|K/BB
|49/32
|10
|SB
|7
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 28th of the season. He is 14-5 with a 3.11 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks seventh, 1.060 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
