After batting .395 with six doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.420), slugging percentage (.587) and OPS (1.007) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 76.7% of his 129 games this season, with multiple hits in 41.9% of those games.

He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has an RBI in 54 of 129 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 60.5% of his games this season (78 of 129), he has scored, and in 27 of those games (20.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 65 .325 AVG .364 .392 OBP .447 .540 SLG .632 34 XBH 42 10 HR 13 37 RBI 50 49/27 K/BB 49/32 10 SB 7

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings