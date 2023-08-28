Zac Gallen aims for his 15th win of the season when the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62) visit the Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49), on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers will call on Bobby Miller (7-3) versus the Diamondbacks and Gallen (14-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (7-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (14-5, 3.11 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (7-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 15 games.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Miller has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Bobby Miller vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 622 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They are batting .254 for the campaign with 143 home runs, 20th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in one game, and they have gone 4-for-22 with a double over six innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (14-5 with a 3.11 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 28th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings over 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.

Gallen is looking to claim his sixth straight quality start in this matchup.

Gallen will aim to last five or more innings for his 18th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He has had six appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 28-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.11), seventh in WHIP (1.060), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.

Zac Gallen vs. Dodgers

He will match up with a Dodgers offense that is hitting .255 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .457 (second in the league) with 200 total home runs (second in MLB play).

Gallen has pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits while striking out seven against the Dodgers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.