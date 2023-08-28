Player props are listed for Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Betts Stats

Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 73 walks and 93 RBI (152 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .315/.407/.611 on the season.

Betts hopes to build on a 15-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .550 with four doubles, four home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 25 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 5-for-5 1 0 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 177 hits with 51 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 59 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .345/.420/.587 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 25 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 25 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 63 RBI (127 total hits). He has swiped 39 bases.

He's slashing .283/.366/.522 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 27 2-for-3 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Reds Aug. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 128 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .270/.345/.523 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.