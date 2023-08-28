Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on August 28, 2023
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:50 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Player props are listed for Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 73 walks and 93 RBI (152 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .315/.407/.611 on the season.
- Betts hopes to build on a 15-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .550 with four doubles, four home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 26
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 24
|5-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|6
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 177 hits with 51 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 59 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a slash line of .345/.420/.587 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 25
|4-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 24
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 25 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 63 RBI (127 total hits). He has swiped 39 bases.
- He's slashing .283/.366/.522 on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 27
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 26
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 25
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has put up 128 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .270/.345/.523 so far this season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
