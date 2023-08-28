When the Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49) and Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62) match up in the series opener at Dodger Stadium on Monday, August 28, Bobby Miller will get the call for the Dodgers, while the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen to the hill. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +120 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (7-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (14-5, 3.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Dodgers versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Dodgers (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Dodgers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Mookie Betts get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 67, or 62.6%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 48-26 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (64.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Dodgers went 7-3 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 32, or 47.1%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 14 of 32 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Muncy 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) David Peralta 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.