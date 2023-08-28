How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to Mookie Betts for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 200 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .457.
- The Dodgers' .255 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (724 total).
- The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.233).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers are sending Bobby Miller (7-3) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Miller has six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Miller will try to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).
- In three of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-1
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Xzavion Curry
|8/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 9-3
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Gavin Williams
|8/25/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Kutter Crawford
|8/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Away
|Julio Urías
|James Paxton
|8/27/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Tanner Houck
|8/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Zac Gallen
|8/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Merrill Kelly
|8/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/31/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Max Fried
|9/1/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Bryce Elder
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.