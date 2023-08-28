The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to Mookie Betts for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 200 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .457.

The Dodgers' .255 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (724 total).

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.233).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers are sending Bobby Miller (7-3) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Miller has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Miller will try to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

In three of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Guardians W 6-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Xzavion Curry 8/24/2023 Guardians W 9-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Gavin Williams 8/25/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Lance Lynn Kutter Crawford 8/26/2023 Red Sox L 8-5 Away Julio Urías James Paxton 8/27/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Caleb Ferguson Tanner Houck 8/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 8/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 8/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Lance Lynn Brandon Pfaadt 8/31/2023 Braves - Home Julio Urías Max Fried 9/1/2023 Braves - Home - - 9/2/2023 Braves - Home Bobby Miller Bryce Elder

