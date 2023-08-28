Corbin Carroll and Miguel Rojas take the field when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +120 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. Los Angeles' last five games have gone over the point total, and the average over/under during that span was 9.5.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been the moneyline favorite 107 total times this season. They've gone 67-40 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 48-26 (64.9%).

The Dodgers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has played in 128 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-48-7).

The Dodgers have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 11-8-0 ATS.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-21 37-28 20-21 59-28 58-30 21-19

