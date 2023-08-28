Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 28
Monday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:10 PM on August 28.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (7-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen (14-5, 3.11 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 67, or 62.6%, of those games.
- This season Los Angeles has won 48 of its 74 games, or 64.9%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 724.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|W 6-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Xzavion Curry
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|W 9-3
|Caleb Ferguson vs Gavin Williams
|August 25
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Lance Lynn vs Kutter Crawford
|August 26
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Julio Urías vs James Paxton
|August 27
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Caleb Ferguson vs Tanner Houck
|August 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
|August 29
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
|August 30
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 31
|Braves
|-
|Julio Urías vs Max Fried
|September 1
|Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 2
|Braves
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Bryce Elder
