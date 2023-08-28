Monday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:10 PM on August 28.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (7-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen (14-5, 3.11 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 67, or 62.6%, of those games.

This season Los Angeles has won 48 of its 74 games, or 64.9%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 724.

The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).

Dodgers Schedule