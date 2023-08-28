The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .269.

In 62 of 106 games this year (58.5%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).

He has homered in seven games this season (6.6%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (12.3%).

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (31.1%), including three games with multiple runs (2.8%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 56 .268 AVG .270 .309 OBP .302 .437 SLG .362 12 XBH 13 6 HR 1 23 RBI 24 26/8 K/BB 30/10 1 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings