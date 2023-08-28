The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .269.
  • In 62 of 106 games this year (58.5%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
  • He has homered in seven games this season (6.6%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Peralta has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (12.3%).
  • He has scored at least once 33 times this season (31.1%), including three games with multiple runs (2.8%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 56
.268 AVG .270
.309 OBP .302
.437 SLG .362
12 XBH 13
6 HR 1
23 RBI 24
26/8 K/BB 30/10
1 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 28th of the season. He is 14-5 with a 3.11 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.11), seventh in WHIP (1.060), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
