David Peralta vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .269.
- In 62 of 106 games this year (58.5%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (6.6%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (12.3%).
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (31.1%), including three games with multiple runs (2.8%).
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|56
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.309
|OBP
|.302
|.437
|SLG
|.362
|12
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|24
|26/8
|K/BB
|30/10
|1
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 28th of the season. He is 14-5 with a 3.11 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.11), seventh in WHIP (1.060), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
