Will Smith -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .268 with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks.
  • He ranks 50th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
  • Smith has had a hit in 65 of 101 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.7%).
  • In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (44.6%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (15.8%).
  • He has scored in 55.4% of his games this season (56 of 101), with two or more runs eight times (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 49
.270 AVG .265
.353 OBP .377
.476 SLG .431
17 XBH 19
11 HR 5
36 RBI 29
46/22 K/BB 25/32
0 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (169 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.08 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.08, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.