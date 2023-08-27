Will Smith -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Read More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .268 with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Smith has had a hit in 65 of 101 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.7%).

In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (44.6%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (15.8%).

He has scored in 55.4% of his games this season (56 of 101), with two or more runs eight times (7.9%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .270 AVG .265 .353 OBP .377 .476 SLG .431 17 XBH 19 11 HR 5 36 RBI 29 46/22 K/BB 25/32 0 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings