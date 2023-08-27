Will Smith vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .268 with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Smith has had a hit in 65 of 101 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.7%).
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (44.6%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (15.8%).
- He has scored in 55.4% of his games this season (56 of 101), with two or more runs eight times (7.9%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.270
|AVG
|.265
|.353
|OBP
|.377
|.476
|SLG
|.431
|17
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|29
|46/22
|K/BB
|25/32
|0
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (169 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.08 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.08, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
