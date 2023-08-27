Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .897 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 149 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .312 with 71 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .619 in his last outings.

Betts has gotten a hit in 96 of 122 games this year (78.7%), with at least two hits on 37 occasions (30.3%).

Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 29 of them (23.8%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 54 games this year (44.3%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (18.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 75 of 122 games this year, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .339 AVG .287 .429 OBP .385 .683 SLG .534 37 XBH 34 20 HR 14 43 RBI 47 45/33 K/BB 43/40 3 SB 7

Red Sox Pitching Rankings