Mookie Betts vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .897 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 149 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .312 with 71 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .619 in his last outings.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 96 of 122 games this year (78.7%), with at least two hits on 37 occasions (30.3%).
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 29 of them (23.8%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 54 games this year (44.3%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (18.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 75 of 122 games this year, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.339
|AVG
|.287
|.429
|OBP
|.385
|.683
|SLG
|.534
|37
|XBH
|34
|20
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|47
|45/33
|K/BB
|43/40
|3
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (169 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck (3-7 with a 5.08 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.08, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
