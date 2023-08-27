Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
  • Rojas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 97 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.1%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Rojas has driven in a run in 18 games this season (18.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 29 times this year (29.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 47
.222 AVG .217
.282 OBP .267
.340 SLG .250
12 XBH 5
3 HR 0
17 RBI 6
20/12 K/BB 20/10
4 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (169 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houck (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 5.08 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 5.08 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.