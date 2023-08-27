Miguel Rojas vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Rojas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 97 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.1%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Rojas has driven in a run in 18 games this season (18.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (29.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.222
|AVG
|.217
|.282
|OBP
|.267
|.340
|SLG
|.250
|12
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|20/12
|K/BB
|20/10
|4
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (169 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 5.08 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.08 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
