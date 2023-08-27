Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Rojas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 97 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.1%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).

Rojas has driven in a run in 18 games this season (18.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (29.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .222 AVG .217 .282 OBP .267 .340 SLG .250 12 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 20/12 K/BB 20/10 4 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings