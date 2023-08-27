Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Red Sox.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is hitting .197 with 12 doubles, 30 home runs and 69 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 137th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
  • Muncy enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .261 with one homer.
  • Muncy has gotten a hit in 53 of 106 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (16.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 23.6% of his games this year, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 42.5% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • In 51.9% of his games this season (55 of 106), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (13.2%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 55
.208 AVG .187
.362 OBP .296
.486 SLG .460
18 XBH 24
15 HR 15
32 RBI 50
53/39 K/BB 67/30
0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (169 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.08 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.08, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
