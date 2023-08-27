Max Muncy vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Red Sox.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .197 with 12 doubles, 30 home runs and 69 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 137th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Muncy enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .261 with one homer.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 53 of 106 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (16.0%).
- He has gone deep in 23.6% of his games this year, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.5% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 51.9% of his games this season (55 of 106), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (13.2%) he has scored more than once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.208
|AVG
|.187
|.362
|OBP
|.296
|.486
|SLG
|.460
|18
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|15
|32
|RBI
|50
|53/39
|K/BB
|67/30
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (169 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.08 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.08, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
