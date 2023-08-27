Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Red Sox.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .197 with 12 doubles, 30 home runs and 69 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 137th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Muncy enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .261 with one homer.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 53 of 106 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (16.0%).

He has gone deep in 23.6% of his games this year, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.5% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 51.9% of his games this season (55 of 106), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (13.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .208 AVG .187 .362 OBP .296 .486 SLG .460 18 XBH 24 15 HR 15 32 RBI 50 53/39 K/BB 67/30 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings