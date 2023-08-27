Jason Heyward vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jason Heyward (.348 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Red Sox.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .250 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Heyward has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.6% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has driven in a run in 19 games this year (20.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.248
|AVG
|.252
|.336
|OBP
|.340
|.496
|SLG
|.409
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|27/15
|K/BB
|25/16
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Houck (3-7 with a 5.08 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.08, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
