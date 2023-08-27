On Sunday, Jason Heyward (.348 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Red Sox.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .250 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Heyward has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.6% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has driven in a run in 19 games this year (20.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .248 AVG .252 .336 OBP .340 .496 SLG .409 15 XBH 12 7 HR 4 16 RBI 13 27/15 K/BB 25/16 1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings