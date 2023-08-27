James Outman vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
James Outman -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 53 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
- In 53.4% of his 118 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10.2% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Outman has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.7%.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.256
|AVG
|.241
|.362
|OBP
|.348
|.415
|SLG
|.427
|14
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|25
|68/24
|K/BB
|76/29
|10
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Houck (3-7) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.08 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.08, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
