James Outman -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 53 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.

In 53.4% of his 118 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10.2% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 26.3% of his games this year, Outman has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.7%.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .256 AVG .241 .362 OBP .348 .415 SLG .427 14 XBH 18 6 HR 9 29 RBI 25 68/24 K/BB 76/29 10 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings