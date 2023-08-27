James Outman -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 53 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
  • In 53.4% of his 118 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 10.2% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 26.3% of his games this year, Outman has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.7%.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 59
.256 AVG .241
.362 OBP .348
.415 SLG .427
14 XBH 18
6 HR 9
29 RBI 25
68/24 K/BB 76/29
10 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • The Red Sox will send Houck (3-7) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.08 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.08, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
