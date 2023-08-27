Freddie Freeman vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (hitting .395 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of 1.001, fueled by an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .583. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has recorded a hit in 98 of 128 games this season (76.6%), including 53 multi-hit games (41.4%).
- Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 21 of them (16.4%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has had an RBI in 54 games this year (42.2%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 77 games this year (60.2%), including 27 multi-run games (21.1%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.325
|AVG
|.359
|.392
|OBP
|.444
|.540
|SLG
|.625
|34
|XBH
|40
|10
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|50
|49/27
|K/BB
|49/32
|10
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (169 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.08 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.08, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
