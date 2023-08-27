On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (hitting .395 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Freeman has an OPS of 1.001, fueled by an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .583. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Freeman has recorded a hit in 98 of 128 games this season (76.6%), including 53 multi-hit games (41.4%).

Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 21 of them (16.4%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has had an RBI in 54 games this year (42.2%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 77 games this year (60.2%), including 27 multi-run games (21.1%).

Home Away 64 GP 64 .325 AVG .359 .392 OBP .444 .540 SLG .625 34 XBH 40 10 HR 13 37 RBI 50 49/27 K/BB 49/32 10 SB 7

