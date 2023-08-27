The Boston Red Sox (69-61) are looking for continued production from a slugger on a hot streak against the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park. Alex Verdugo is riding a three-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Caleb Ferguson (7-3) for the Dodgers and Tanner Houck (3-7) for the Red Sox.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 3.19 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-7, 5.08 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Caleb Ferguson

Ferguson (7-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander allowed one hit in one scoreless inning pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 54 games this season with an ERA of 3.19, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.458.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

The Red Sox are sending Houck (3-7) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.08 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed a 5.08 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings during 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.

Houck is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season.

Houck has put together 11 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings in 2023.

