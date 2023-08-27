On Sunday, August 27 at 1:35 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49) visit the Boston Red Sox (69-61) at Fenway Park in the rubber game of the series. Caleb Ferguson will get the call for the Dodgers, while Tanner Houck will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-120). A 9.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 3.19 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-7, 5.08 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 66 out of the 106 games, or 62.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 60-38 (winning 61.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (53%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a mark of 26-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-3.

Games involving Boston have hit the over in 10 straight contests with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

