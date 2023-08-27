The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers take the field at Fenway Park against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB play with 198 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .455 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' .254 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (717 total).

The Dodgers are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.236).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Caleb Ferguson (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.19 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw one scoreless inning while giving up one hit.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Guardians L 8-3 Away Bobby Miller Noah Syndergaard 8/24/2023 Guardians W 6-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Xzavion Curry 8/24/2023 Guardians W 9-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Gavin Williams 8/25/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Lance Lynn Kutter Crawford 8/26/2023 Red Sox L 8-5 Away Julio Urías James Paxton 8/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Caleb Ferguson Tanner Houck 8/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 8/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 8/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Lance Lynn Brandon Pfaadt 8/31/2023 Braves - Home Julio Urías Max Fried 9/1/2023 Braves - Home - -

