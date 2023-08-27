How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers take the field at Fenway Park against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Prediction
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Odds
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second-best in MLB play with 198 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .455 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' .254 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (717 total).
- The Dodgers are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.236).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Caleb Ferguson (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.19 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw one scoreless inning while giving up one hit.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Guardians
|L 8-3
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-1
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Xzavion Curry
|8/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 9-3
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Gavin Williams
|8/25/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Kutter Crawford
|8/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Away
|Julio Urías
|James Paxton
|8/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Tanner Houck
|8/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Zac Gallen
|8/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Merrill Kelly
|8/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/31/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Max Fried
|9/1/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.