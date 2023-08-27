Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox are ready for a matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +100 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total is set in the contest.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -120 +100 9.5 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. Los Angeles and its opponent have finished above the over/under for four games in a row, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 9.5.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 66 of the 106 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (62.3%).

Los Angeles has a 60-38 record (winning 61.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 54.5% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 127 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-48-7).

The Dodgers have gone 11-8-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-21 36-28 19-21 59-28 57-30 21-19

