Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49) and Boston Red Sox (69-61) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on August 27.

The probable pitchers are Caleb Ferguson (7-3) for the Dodgers and Tanner Houck (3-7) for the Red Sox.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have won 66 out of the 106 games, or 62.3%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles is 60-38 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 717.

The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).

Dodgers Schedule