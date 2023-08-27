Dodgers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 27
Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49) and Boston Red Sox (69-61) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on August 27.
The probable pitchers are Caleb Ferguson (7-3) for the Dodgers and Tanner Houck (3-7) for the Red Sox.
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 66 out of the 106 games, or 62.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles is 60-38 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 717.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|@ Guardians
|L 8-3
|Bobby Miller vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|W 6-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Xzavion Curry
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|W 9-3
|Caleb Ferguson vs Gavin Williams
|August 25
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Lance Lynn vs Kutter Crawford
|August 26
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Julio Urías vs James Paxton
|August 27
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Caleb Ferguson vs Tanner Houck
|August 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
|August 29
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
|August 30
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 31
|Braves
|-
|Julio Urías vs Max Fried
|September 1
|Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
