On Sunday, David Peralta (hitting .219 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Red Sox.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .271 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Peralta has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 6.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this season (31.4%), including three multi-run games (2.9%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 55 .268 AVG .273 .309 OBP .305 .437 SLG .366 12 XBH 13 6 HR 1 23 RBI 24 26/8 K/BB 29/10 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings