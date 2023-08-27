David Peralta vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, David Peralta (hitting .219 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Red Sox.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .271 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Peralta has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 6.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (31.4%), including three multi-run games (2.9%).
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|55
|.268
|AVG
|.273
|.309
|OBP
|.305
|.437
|SLG
|.366
|12
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|24
|26/8
|K/BB
|29/10
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Houck (3-7) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.08 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.08, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
