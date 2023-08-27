On Sunday, Austin Barnes (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes has two doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .164.

Barnes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 20 of 46 games this season (43.5%), Barnes has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Barnes has driven in a run in nine games this year (19.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 20 .191 AVG .136 .276 OBP .194 .235 SLG .167 1 XBH 2 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 16/7 K/BB 18/4 1 SB 1

