Austin Barnes vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, Austin Barnes (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes has two doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .164.
- Barnes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 20 of 46 games this season (43.5%), Barnes has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Barnes has driven in a run in nine games this year (19.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|.191
|AVG
|.136
|.276
|OBP
|.194
|.235
|SLG
|.167
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|16/7
|K/BB
|18/4
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Houck (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.08 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.08, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
