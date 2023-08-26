Will Smith vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .270 with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 53 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 65 of 100 games this year (65.0%), including 27 multi-hit games (27.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (45.0%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (16.0%).
- He has scored in 55.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.0%.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.270
|AVG
|.271
|.353
|OBP
|.381
|.476
|SLG
|.441
|17
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|29
|46/22
|K/BB
|24/31
|0
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
