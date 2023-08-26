The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .270 with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 53 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Smith has recorded a hit in 65 of 100 games this year (65.0%), including 27 multi-hit games (27.0%).

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (45.0%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (16.0%).

He has scored in 55.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.0%.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .270 AVG .271 .353 OBP .381 .476 SLG .441 17 XBH 19 11 HR 5 36 RBI 29 46/22 K/BB 24/31 0 SB 2

