As of now the Los Angeles Rams have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

Last season, six Rams games went over the point total.

While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).

Last season the Rams won just once away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles collected three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and was victorious twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Cooper Kupp scored six TDs, catching 75 balls for 812 yards (90.2 per game).

Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tyler Higbee scored three TDs, catching 72 balls for 620 yards (38.8 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, John Johnson compiled 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games for the Rams last year.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3500 2 September 17 49ers - +1000 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1100 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +800 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1500 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3500 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +1000

