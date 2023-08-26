Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
As of now the Los Angeles Rams have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- Last season, six Rams games went over the point total.
- While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).
- Last season the Rams won just once away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.
- Los Angeles collected three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and was victorious twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Rams Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Click here to read about Akers' 2023 fantasy outlook!
- In the passing game, Cooper Kupp scored six TDs, catching 75 balls for 812 yards (90.2 per game).
- Should you draft Kupp in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.
- Is Stafford worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- In the passing game, Tyler Higbee scored three TDs, catching 72 balls for 620 yards (38.8 per game).
- Click here to learn more about Higbee's 2023 fantasy value!
- As a playmaker on defense, John Johnson compiled 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games for the Rams last year.
Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Cam Akers Offensive Player of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
Odds are current as of August 26 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.