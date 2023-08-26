On Saturday, Mookie Betts (hitting .568 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Betts leads Los Angeles with 146 hits, batting .309 this season with 70 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .632 with two homers in his last games.

Betts has picked up a hit in 95 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.

He has hit a home run in 29 games this season (24.0%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

In 43.8% of his games this year, Betts has driven in at least one run. In 23 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 74 of 121 games this year, and more than once 27 times.

Home Away 59 GP 62 .339 AVG .282 .429 OBP .383 .683 SLG .531 37 XBH 33 20 HR 14 43 RBI 46 45/33 K/BB 43/40 3 SB 7

