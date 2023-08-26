Mookie Betts vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mookie Betts (hitting .568 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 146 hits, batting .309 this season with 70 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .632 with two homers in his last games.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 95 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.
- He has hit a home run in 29 games this season (24.0%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, Betts has driven in at least one run. In 23 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 74 of 121 games this year, and more than once 27 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.339
|AVG
|.282
|.429
|OBP
|.383
|.683
|SLG
|.531
|37
|XBH
|33
|20
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|46
|45/33
|K/BB
|43/40
|3
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Paxton (7-4) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw four innings against the Houston Astros, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
