The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .219 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
  • Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this year (51 of 96), with multiple hits 15 times (15.6%).
  • Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.1%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18 games this year (18.8%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 30.2% of his games this year (29 of 96), with two or more runs seven times (7.3%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 46
.222 AVG .215
.282 OBP .265
.340 SLG .248
12 XBH 5
3 HR 0
17 RBI 6
20/12 K/BB 20/10
4 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Paxton (7-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
