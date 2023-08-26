Miguel Rojas vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .219 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this year (51 of 96), with multiple hits 15 times (15.6%).
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.1%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this year (18.8%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30.2% of his games this year (29 of 96), with two or more runs seven times (7.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.222
|AVG
|.215
|.282
|OBP
|.265
|.340
|SLG
|.248
|12
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|20/12
|K/BB
|20/10
|4
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Paxton (7-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.