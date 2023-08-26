The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .219 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this year (51 of 96), with multiple hits 15 times (15.6%).

Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.1%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this year (18.8%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30.2% of his games this year (29 of 96), with two or more runs seven times (7.3%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 46 .222 AVG .215 .282 OBP .265 .340 SLG .248 12 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 20/12 K/BB 20/10 4 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings