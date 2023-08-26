Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has 12 doubles, 29 home runs and 69 walks while batting .197.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 137th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
  • Muncy is batting .238 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Muncy has gotten a hit in 52 of 105 games this year (49.5%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (16.2%).
  • He has homered in 22.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy has driven home a run in 44 games this season (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
  • He has scored in 54 games this season (51.4%), including 14 multi-run games (13.3%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 54
.208 AVG .187
.362 OBP .298
.486 SLG .451
18 XBH 23
15 HR 14
32 RBI 48
53/39 K/BB 65/30
0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put up a 3.79 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
