Max Muncy vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Red Sox.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Red Sox
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Odds
|Dodgers vs Red Sox Prediction
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 12 doubles, 29 home runs and 69 walks while batting .197.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 137th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- Muncy is batting .238 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 52 of 105 games this year (49.5%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (16.2%).
- He has homered in 22.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has driven home a run in 44 games this season (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 54 games this season (51.4%), including 14 multi-run games (13.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Dodgers Players vs the Red Sox
- Click Here for Amed Rosario
- Click Here for Will Smith
- Click Here for Chris Taylor
- Click Here for Kiké Hernández
- Click Here for Freddie Freeman
- Click Here for Mookie Betts
- Click Here for James Outman
- Click Here for Miguel Rojas
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.208
|AVG
|.187
|.362
|OBP
|.298
|.486
|SLG
|.451
|18
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|48
|53/39
|K/BB
|65/30
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up a 3.79 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.