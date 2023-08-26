Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 12 doubles, 29 home runs and 69 walks while batting .197.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 137th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

Muncy is batting .238 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 52 of 105 games this year (49.5%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (16.2%).

He has homered in 22.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has driven home a run in 44 games this season (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 54 games this season (51.4%), including 14 multi-run games (13.3%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .208 AVG .187 .362 OBP .298 .486 SLG .451 18 XBH 23 15 HR 14 32 RBI 48 53/39 K/BB 65/30 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings