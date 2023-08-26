On Saturday, James Outman (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .249 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 51 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 97th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

Outman has had a hit in 63 of 117 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 24 times (20.5%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 117), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (26.5%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (11.1%).

He has scored in 49 of 117 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .256 AVG .244 .362 OBP .342 .415 SLG .431 14 XBH 18 6 HR 9 29 RBI 25 68/24 K/BB 74/27 10 SB 4

