James Outman vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, James Outman (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .249 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 97th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- Outman has had a hit in 63 of 117 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 24 times (20.5%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 117), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (26.5%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (11.1%).
- He has scored in 49 of 117 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.256
|AVG
|.244
|.362
|OBP
|.342
|.415
|SLG
|.431
|14
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|25
|68/24
|K/BB
|74/27
|10
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton (7-4) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.79 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
