The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii matchup in this article.

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline
BetMGM Vanderbilt (-16.5) 55.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Vanderbilt (-17.5) 55.5 -950 +625 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Vanderbilt (-17.5) 55.5 -1111 +645 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Vanderbilt (-17) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

  • Hawaii went 9-4-0 ATS last year.
  • The Rainbow Warriors were an underdog by 16.5 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Vanderbilt compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Commodores did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MWC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.