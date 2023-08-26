Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii matchup in this article.
Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vanderbilt (-16.5)
|55.5
|-1000
|+625
|DraftKings
|Vanderbilt (-17.5)
|55.5
|-950
|+625
|PointsBet
|Vanderbilt (-17.5)
|55.5
|-1111
|+645
|Tipico
|Vanderbilt (-17)
|-
|-
|-
Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Hawaii went 9-4-0 ATS last year.
- The Rainbow Warriors were an underdog by 16.5 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Vanderbilt compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.
- The Commodores did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
