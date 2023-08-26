The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii matchup in this article.

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Hawaii went 9-4-0 ATS last year.

The Rainbow Warriors were an underdog by 16.5 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Vanderbilt compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Commodores did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.