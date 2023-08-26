The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Vanderbilt sported the 101st-ranked offense last season (347.3 yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking 11th-worst with 461.3 yards allowed per game. It was a tough season for Hawaii, which ranked 19th-worst in scoring offense (19.8 points per game) and 11th-worst in scoring defense (34.7 points per game allowed) last year.

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics (2022)

Hawaii Vanderbilt 342.8 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (107th) 438.2 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.3 (114th) 137.2 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.9 (58th) 205.5 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.3 (112th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Hawaii Stats Leaders (2022)

Brayden Schager completed 55.2% of his passes to throw for 2,348 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Dedrick Parson averaged 63.8 rushing yards and accumulated 11 rushing touchdowns.

Last season Tylan Hines rushed for 634 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Zion Bowens averaged 38.0 receiving yards and racked up four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jalen Walthall averaged 25.6 receiving yards on 4.2 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Caleb Phillips grabbed 31 passes on his way to 317 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season AJ Swann produced 1,274 passing yards (106.2 per game), a 58.1% completion percentage, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Last year Re'Mahn Davis took 232 rushing attempts for 1,042 yards (86.8 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Michael Wright ran for 517 yards on 71 carries (43.1 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

Will Sheppard reeled in 60 catches for 776 yards (64.7 per game) while being targeted 123 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 44 receptions for 453 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 62 times.

Quincy Skinner Jr.'s stat line last year: 238 receiving yards, 17 catches, two touchdowns, on 26 targets.

