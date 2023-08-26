The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 as a heavy 17.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 56 points for the contest.

Vanderbilt sported the 89th-ranked scoring offense last season (24.6 points per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst with 36.0 points allowed per game. With 438.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked 17th-worst in the FBS, Hawaii were forced to rely on its 104th-ranked offense (342.8 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vanderbilt -17.5 -110 -110 56 -110 -110 -1000 +625

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii compiled a 9-4-0 ATS record last season.

The Rainbow Warriors covered the spread twice when an underdog by 17.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

In Hawaii games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Hawaii won two, or 18.2%, of the 11 games it played as underdogs last season.

Hawaii did not win as an underdog of +625 or more on the moneyline last season in three games with those odds or longer.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Dedrick Parson tallied 830 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Parson chipped in 171 yards and one touchdown on 30 catches.

In 13 games, Brayden Schager aired it out for 2,348 yards (180.6 yards per game) to go along with 13 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 55.3%.

Tylan Hines tallied 634 rushing yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns while averaging 7.6 yards per carry.

As a key contributor to the passing game, Zion Bowens amassed 494 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 35 catches.

Penei Pavihi helped lead the defense with 49 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception in 13 games.

Peter Manuma played in 13 games, totaling two interceptions to go along with 37 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Logan Taylor amassed one interception to go along with 40 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in 13 games.

Malik Hausman was a key contributor on D last season, with three interceptions to go with 30 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

