Which team is going to win on Saturday, August 26, when the Vanderbilt Commodores and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Commodores. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vanderbilt (-17.5) Over (56) Vanderbilt 39 Hawaii 18

Hawaii Betting Info (2022)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 13.8% chance of a victory for the Rainbow Warriors.

The Rainbow Warriors covered nine times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Hawaii won twice ATS (2-1) as underdogs of 17.5 points or greater last year.

Last year, four Rainbow Warriors games went over the point total.

The average total points scored in Hawaii games last year (56) is 0.5 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Commodores a 90.9% chance to win.

The Commodores put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Vanderbilt didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as favorites of 17.5 points or more last year.

The Commodores and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times last season.

The over/under in this game (56) is equal to the average total for Vanderbilt games last season.

Rainbow Warriors vs. Commodores 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Vanderbilt 24.6 36 25.5 41 23.7 31 Hawaii 19.8 34.7 23.9 33.6 15 36

