The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.586) and OPS (1.005) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Freeman is batting .500 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Freeman has gotten a hit in 98 of 127 games this year (77.2%), including 53 multi-hit games (41.7%).

Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 21 of them (16.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 54 games this season (42.5%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 77 of 127 games this year, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 63 .325 AVG .364 .392 OBP .445 .540 SLG .632 34 XBH 40 10 HR 13 37 RBI 50 49/27 K/BB 47/30 10 SB 7

Red Sox Pitching Rankings