Freddie Freeman vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.586) and OPS (1.005) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Freeman is batting .500 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in 98 of 127 games this year (77.2%), including 53 multi-hit games (41.7%).
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 21 of them (16.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 54 games this season (42.5%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 77 of 127 games this year, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|.325
|AVG
|.364
|.392
|OBP
|.445
|.540
|SLG
|.632
|34
|XBH
|40
|10
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|50
|49/27
|K/BB
|47/30
|10
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
