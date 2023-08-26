The Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48) are looking for Mookie Betts to extend a 13-game hitting streak against the Boston Red Sox (68-61) on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (11-6, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with James Paxton (7-4, 3.79 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (11-6, 4.15 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (7-4, 3.79 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (11-6) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 4.15, a 4.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.091.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox will send Paxton (7-4) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 90 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went four innings against the Houston Astros, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 17 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.

Paxton has eight quality starts this season.

Paxton will look to pick up his 14th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

