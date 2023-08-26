Player prop betting options for Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Boston Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers' Julio Urias (11-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Aug. 19 7.0 5 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 7.0 4 3 3 12 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 6.0 4 0 0 5 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 6.0 8 3 3 5 2

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Betts Stats

Betts has 146 hits with 35 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 73 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .309/.405/.604 so far this year.

Betts hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .568 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 25 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 5-for-5 1 0 2 6 0 at Guardians Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 49 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 57 walks and 87 RBI (174 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.

He's slashed .345/.419/.586 so far this season.

Freeman enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with six doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 25 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 88 RBI (127 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashing .271/.346/.517 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 3 2 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 82 RBI (127 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .285/.355/.479 so far this season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 24 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0

