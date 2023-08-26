On Saturday, August 26, Mookie Betts' Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48) visit Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (68-61) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+110). A 9.5-run total has been set in the game.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (11-6, 4.15 ERA) vs James Paxton - BOS (7-4, 3.79 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 66, or 62.9%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 54-31 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (63.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have an 8-2 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Red Sox have come away with 34 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won 23 of 35 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over once.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Amed Rosario 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+135) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

