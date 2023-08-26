James Paxton will be starting for the Boston Red Sox when they take on Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 197 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (712 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.233).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Urias is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Urias will try to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

In four of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Julio Urías Braxton Garrett 8/22/2023 Guardians L 8-3 Away Bobby Miller Noah Syndergaard 8/24/2023 Guardians W 6-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Xzavion Curry 8/24/2023 Guardians W 9-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Gavin Williams 8/25/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Lance Lynn Kutter Crawford 8/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Julio Urías James Paxton 8/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Bobby Miller Tanner Houck 8/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 8/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 8/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Lance Lynn Brandon Pfaadt 8/31/2023 Braves - Home Julio Urías Max Fried

