How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
James Paxton will be starting for the Boston Red Sox when they take on Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 197 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).
- Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (712 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Dodgers are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.233).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Julio Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Urias is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Urias will try to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
- In four of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Braxton Garrett
|8/22/2023
|Guardians
|L 8-3
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-1
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Xzavion Curry
|8/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 9-3
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Gavin Williams
|8/25/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Kutter Crawford
|8/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|James Paxton
|8/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Tanner Houck
|8/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Zac Gallen
|8/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Merrill Kelly
|8/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/31/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Max Fried
