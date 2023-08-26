Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field on Saturday at Fenway Park against Julio Urias, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Red Sox have +110 odds to upset. The contest's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -135 +110 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Los Angeles' past three games has been 9.3, a stretch in which the Dodgers and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 66 of the 105 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (62.9%).

Los Angeles has a record of 54-31 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (63.5% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Los Angeles has played in 126 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-48-7).

The Dodgers have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 11-8-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-21 36-27 19-20 59-28 57-30 21-18

