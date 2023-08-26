Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48) versus the Boston Red Sox (68-61) at Fenway Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 26.

The probable pitchers are Julio Urias (11-6) for the Dodgers and James Paxton (7-4) for the Red Sox.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Red Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Dodgers covered in its most recent game with a spread.
  • This season, the Dodgers have won 66 out of the 105 games, or 62.9%, in which they've been favored.
  • Los Angeles has entered 85 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 54-31 in those contests.
  • The Dodgers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Los Angeles has scored 712 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 19 Marlins W 3-1 Julio Urías vs Braxton Garrett
August 22 @ Guardians L 8-3 Bobby Miller vs Noah Syndergaard
August 24 @ Guardians W 6-1 Clayton Kershaw vs Xzavion Curry
August 24 @ Guardians W 9-3 Caleb Ferguson vs Gavin Williams
August 25 @ Red Sox W 7-4 Lance Lynn vs Kutter Crawford
August 26 @ Red Sox - Julio Urías vs James Paxton
August 27 @ Red Sox - Bobby Miller vs Tanner Houck
August 28 Diamondbacks - Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
August 29 Diamondbacks - Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
August 30 Diamondbacks - Lance Lynn vs Brandon Pfaadt
August 31 Braves - Julio Urías vs Max Fried

