Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48) versus the Boston Red Sox (68-61) at Fenway Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 26.

The probable pitchers are Julio Urias (11-6) for the Dodgers and James Paxton (7-4) for the Red Sox.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Dodgers have won 66 out of the 105 games, or 62.9%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has entered 85 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 54-31 in those contests.

The Dodgers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored 712 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule