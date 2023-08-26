On Saturday, Chris Taylor (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .222 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks.
  • In 52.3% of his 88 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.1% of his games this season, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season (30 of 88), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 47
.242 AVG .203
.321 OBP .298
.427 SLG .414
12 XBH 12
5 HR 8
17 RBI 21
46/14 K/BB 48/16
6 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.79, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.