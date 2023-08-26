Chris Taylor vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Saturday, Chris Taylor (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .222 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks.
- In 52.3% of his 88 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.1% of his games this season, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season (30 of 88), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|.242
|AVG
|.203
|.321
|OBP
|.298
|.427
|SLG
|.414
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|21
|46/14
|K/BB
|48/16
|6
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.79, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
