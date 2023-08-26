On Saturday, Chris Taylor (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .222 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

In 52.3% of his 88 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.1% of his games this season, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season (30 of 88), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 47 .242 AVG .203 .321 OBP .298 .427 SLG .414 12 XBH 12 5 HR 8 17 RBI 21 46/14 K/BB 48/16 6 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings