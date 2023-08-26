The Los Angeles Chargers right now have the 10th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2500.

Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Chargers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles put up 359.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the . On defense, it ranked 20th, surrendering 346.1 yards per contest.

The Chargers collected five wins at home last season and five away.

As underdogs, Los Angeles had just one win (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.

The Chargers won just twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert had 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 68.2% of his throws for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game).

Click here to read about Herbert's 2023 fantasy outlook!

Austin Ekeler ran for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 catches for 722 yards.

Should you draft Ekeler in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Is Williams worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Click here to learn more about Allen's 2023 fantasy value!

Eric Kendricks recorded 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Chargers.

Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1500 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1800 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +4500 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +4500 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

Odds are current as of August 26 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.