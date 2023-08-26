Amed Rosario vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario (.192 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Red Sox.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .256 with 23 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 75 of 116 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (5.2%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (37 of 116), with two or more RBI 12 times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|52
|.273
|AVG
|.201
|.289
|OBP
|.238
|.500
|SLG
|.271
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|21
|1/1
|K/BB
|50/10
|0
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.79 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
