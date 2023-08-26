The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario (.192 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Red Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .256 with 23 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 75 of 116 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (5.2%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (37 of 116), with two or more RBI 12 times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 52 .273 AVG .201 .289 OBP .238 .500 SLG .271 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 8 RBI 21 1/1 K/BB 50/10 0 SB 3

