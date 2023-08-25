Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 147 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .271 with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 52 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Smith has had a hit in 64 of 99 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 27 times (27.3%).

In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has an RBI in 44 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .270 AVG .272 .353 OBP .381 .476 SLG .439 17 XBH 18 11 HR 5 36 RBI 28 46/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings