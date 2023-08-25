Will Smith vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 147 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .271 with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Smith has had a hit in 64 of 99 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 27 times (27.3%).
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has an RBI in 44 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.270
|AVG
|.272
|.353
|OBP
|.381
|.476
|SLG
|.439
|17
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|28
|46/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (6-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .223 batting average against him.
