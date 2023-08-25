On Friday, Mookie Betts (.895 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (145) this season while batting .310 with 69 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is second in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .632 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Betts has picked up a hit in 78.3% of his 120 games this year, with multiple hits in 30.0% of them.

Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 29 of them (24.2%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 53 games this season (44.2%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (19.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 60.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 26 games with multiple runs (21.7%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .339 AVG .282 .429 OBP .382 .683 SLG .531 37 XBH 32 20 HR 14 43 RBI 46 45/33 K/BB 42/39 3 SB 7

Red Sox Pitching Rankings