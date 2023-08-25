Mookie Betts vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Mookie Betts (.895 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Explore More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (145) this season while batting .310 with 69 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is second in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .632 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 78.3% of his 120 games this year, with multiple hits in 30.0% of them.
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 29 of them (24.2%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 53 games this season (44.2%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (19.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 60.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 26 games with multiple runs (21.7%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.339
|AVG
|.282
|.429
|OBP
|.382
|.683
|SLG
|.531
|37
|XBH
|32
|20
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|46
|45/33
|K/BB
|42/39
|3
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .223 batting average against him.
