Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 14 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .218.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 52.6% of his games this season (50 of 95), with at least two hits 15 times (15.8%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (3.2%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 18.9% of his games this season, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .222 AVG .214 .282 OBP .266 .340 SLG .248 12 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 20/12 K/BB 18/10 4 SB 3

