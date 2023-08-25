Miguel Rojas vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 14 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .218.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 52.6% of his games this season (50 of 95), with at least two hits 15 times (15.8%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (3.2%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 18.9% of his games this season, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Other Dodgers Players vs the Red Sox
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.222
|AVG
|.214
|.282
|OBP
|.266
|.340
|SLG
|.248
|12
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|20/12
|K/BB
|18/10
|4
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .223 against him.
